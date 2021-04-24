Detachable sleeves; to slay all day

Heart Up My Sleeves is a clothing brand that fabricates transformable clothing. In modern times with social media, frequent social gatherings, and the constant need to wear something new, this sister duo bring you a unique concept of detachable sleeves The brand was started by Riya Khattar and Chandni Khattar.



Riya shares, "At Heart Up My Sleeves, we aim at minimalism and sustainability. Our reusable and detachable sleeves are all you need to transform your day fit into the night. With the idea to create a fashion accessory that could be reused to create multiple outfits; something that is trendy yet affordable and exclusive, our intent is to instantly raise the glam quotient of your obsolete and unexciting everyday outfits. Every design is curated keeping the modern-day fashion trends in consciousness. These statement pieces promise to elevate your basic look into stunning new attires."

From sequins to frill and balloon to flair, the sleeves are available in every size, cloth, and colour for a holistic & wholesome choice. We also go that extra mile with customisation options & round-the-clock support for a more refined outcome.

Riya adds, "We have a family business of Women's ethnic wear. Therefore, we were always very passionate about Women's fashion & wanted to create something different & unique. Amidst the pandemic we learnt about the importance of sustainable lifestyle & how fashion should be a part of it. I believe the pandemic really helped us realise that the world is changing and so is the fashion. During this time period, we were truly able to understand the environment and the uncertainty it holds. We started our brand amidst the pandemic. The idea was inspired by the current situation itself. Now, many people advocate and buy clothes from sustainable brands to reduce waste from our already over polluted planet."

To support the same idea, they fabricated something that could change the look without buying many articles every time. Since many people were unemployed during the pandemic, to reinforce the Indian textile, they source all their materials from various states of India. This burdensome time has been both a boon and a bane for us.

Being a women's fashion brand, they had to make their customers aware of the unique concept, make them understand what we are trying to convey, what are the benefits of the product and why they should choose sustainable fashion.

"The continued lockdown has immensely affected our business since there was shortage of workers, the price hiked up. From the material to the wages and couriers the prices went up while the product demand went down as the people were focusing on savings rather than buying fashion related stuff since they weren't moving out. We also had to put in a lot of efforts to sanitize the product, keep in check every employee's health due to which we incurred additional costs during the pandemic," adds Riya.

In recent days, their sleeves have been styled by Hansika Motwani in one of the Tony Kakkar's music video.

Riya shares that some immensely talented creators like Komal Pandey, Niki Mehra and Bandagi Kalra have also been loving their statement sleeves. They are also getting their designs featured in the upcoming music videos of Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar.

Styling these statement sleeves

These sleeves compliment every outfit be it ethnic or western. Turn your day outfit of a basic white tee and jeans into a party look just by adding any of the sleeves and a pair of heels. To reuse any of your old sarees, throw a pair of dazzling sleeves and your favourite jewellery to look glamourous in seconds! Accentuating your monochrome outfit can simply be done by including some contrasting statement sleeves. While some sleeves are eye-catching, others also magnify elegance. Bodycon sleeveless dresses look exceptional with our lace variants. To style with pants and work outfits, add a pair of neutral-coloured sleeves and you are good to go!