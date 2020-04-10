Fashion to follow while on work from home

Most of the people who work from home have resorted to leisure wear in their sweatpants and sweatshirts but it is time they look more professional and serious about working from home

"Work from home" is the new style people around the world have opted for during this lockdown and why not do it fashionably? For all those who work from home, through skype or conferencing have this opportunity to style themselves fashionably. Most of the people that work from home have resorted to leisure wear in their sweatpants and sweatshirts but it is time they look more professional and serious about working from home. So here are a few fashion tips for those who work from home:

• Pair a dark-coloured turtle-neck with a comfortable trouser with flats or shoes to complete the look. This will not only be comfortable but very professional too.

• You can always feel free to pair a plain white tee with blue jeans and shoes to be comfortable, sporty yet serious.

• You can always choose to wear a comfortable overall that makes you look sporty and makes you feel good.

• A sweatshirt and a pair of leggings will not only make you look good but effortless. Pair them up with comfy sports shoes to make it look more aesthetic.

• A sweater and a pair of shorts make you look stylish and yet are very comfortable.

• Pairing up a shirt with a cardigan would be yet another great idea to go about working from home.

These outfits would not only make you look stunning but also professional and fun. Adding on to the list here are a few ways you can style your hair while working from home to look stylish yet serious.

• A ponytail would always look good, professional and beautiful. It also gives you enough space to work as you no longer have to manage your hair.

• Speaking of ponytails, a low ponytail would always suit an attire that includes cardigans and make you look older and more serious about things.

• A plain brain is always an easy and simple way to style your hair. It makes you look more serious and makes it easy for people to notice your features more clearly. Here are the various ways you can braid your hair in.

• Just leave them open. It's always a pleasure to have your hair open.

• You can also use half of your hair in a bun or a braid or clutched to give your look an edge.