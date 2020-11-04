Follow a sensible diet for healthy hair

Hair health also has to do with what's under the scalp, since it eventually reflects on what's above. If you find yourself nutrient-deficient, you'll find your hair instantly looking lacklustre, dull and thin.

Protein is the building block of healthy hair since it holds each strand together. The hair itself is made up of a protein called keratin, and yours tends to be stripped off it with everyday styling, pollution and stress. Increase the protein levels in your diet by consuming a diet rich in dairy.

Omega 3 fatty acids are also essential to keep your scalp and hair follicles from drying out, reducing inflammation and promoting hair growth. Try salmon, mackerel and sardines. Vegetarians, you can get your daily dose of Omega 3 from avocados, flaxseeds, olive oil and walnuts. Eat vitamins as well – particularly generous helpings of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Zinc is vital to balancing your hormones and for RNA and DNA production, which in turn affects hair texture and thickness. Oysters are an amazing source of zinc, as are shrimps, mussels, beef, and fortified cereals like oatmeal, beans and eggs. Selenium is found in mushrooms, sunflower seeds, brazil nuts, brown rice, whole grain rye and crabs.

The body also needs at least 18 mg of iron a day to ensure healthy hair growth and strength, so eat your greens! Silica is important for the absorption of the vitamins you consume. So even if you're eating up a lot of healthy food, but not getting your daily requirement of silica, it's a bit lesser effective. Silica-rich foods include bean sprouts, cucumbers and red bell peppers.