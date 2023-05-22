Solitaire is a card game played by an individual that can be traced back to somewhere around the 17th century. Some folks assert that the game got its start as a way for an individual to tell their own fortune, using something like tarot cards. This type of game may have originated in the Baltic countries, moved on to Sweden and then eventually throughout the rest of Europe.

In 2020, National Solitaire Day gained quite a bit of traction when it set its own record for the most number of solitaire games played in one day. In other years, Microsoft has acted as a sponsor for the day by offering special bonuses and double XPs when the game is played on Windows or iOS mobile devices.

National Solitaire Day offers a bit of nostalgia to celebrate this unique and interesting card game – for the competition, for the thrill, and really just for the fun of it!