Night skin care routine

Grusha Khanna

Everyone is preoccupied with work in the day time whether it is office work or house chores. But never forget to take care of your skin. Even if you forget to do the day skin care routines just pamper your skin at the night. Here we are listing some basic skin care routine that can help you lead a healthy skin.

Face wash

Never forget to wash your face before going to bed. This is as important and essential as washing your face in the morning. When you move out of your home dirts get stuck on your face and with will clear out all the dirt and dust so always wash your face.

Vitamin C serum

Apply any sort of Vitamin C serum on your face as it has many benefits such as it is one of the best anti-aging ingredients on the market — and the key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion. Vitamin C can help fade pigmentation and smooth the skin's surface to reduce dullness. This gives skin a youthful glow.

Moisturiser

After applying Vitamin C serum apply any moisturizer on to your skin. It's probably exactly what you're thinking – the basic job of a hydrating face moisturiser is to add moisture to dry skin and help keep it from drying out again. We know, applying moisturizer can feel like an annoying extra step in your skincare routine but trust us, it's super important. So don't even think about skipping it!

Body lotion

Along with your face it's important to hydrate you body as well, so don't forget to apply body lotion on your hands and feet. It has various benefits such as hydrating your skin, cleaning rough spots, soothing itchiness. Lotion can really aid relaxation and that is something that we all deserve amid the hustle of everyday life.

Brow grow

You can try a product brow grow. This will help people to grow their brows denser. A must try product for all those who like fuller brows.