Preventing skin problems due to face masks

Masks play a vital role, as a safety measure in reducing the spread of the coronavirus and have become important for our daily routine activities when you are out.

Wearing face masks for the whole of the day due to your professional commitments because of COVID-19 pandemic, can be hard on your skin, causing problems that range from skin irritations, acne, skin rashes and itchiness.

Since wearing a mask in public is compulsory, your skin may develop 'maskne', a term used to describe acne in the area a mask is worn especially those who must keep them on during full workdays like Doctors, Nurses, Skilled Professionals with underlying skin conditions.

Choose 100% cotton material face masks

If you wants to minimise the skin issues due to face masks , then the first step is to purchase soft, natural and breathable pure cotton face masks .

You can make them easily at your home from any old cotton shirt, dupatta or dress material. When you take off mask in the evening after a hectic duty in a day, it is important to change and wash cloth masks regularly with a fragrance-free "non-foaming gentle cleanser with luke warm water.

You can avoid make up in areas under the mask till pandemic threat is looming over. Eye makeup is fine if it gives you an emotional boost. Working women, who wear makeup, might find their pores are a little more clogged just from the pressure of the masks which can lead to different skin conditions.

Always clean your face before wearing and after you take it off to remove oil and dead skin cells.

Tips that will help rashes

Mix a little rose water with sandalwood paste and apply on the rashy areas. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. For rashes that itch, add one tablespoon vinegar to a mug of water and pour it on the affected body area. It helps to relieve skin itching.

Tips that will help acne

After cleansing, apply an astringent lotion. Soak green tea leaves or a tea bag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain. Apply the liquid on the skin. Sandalwood paste applied on the acne eruptions also helps.

Tips that will help rosacea

Avoid heavy make-up and other cosmetics. Use a mild cleanser and wipe the skin with rose water, using cotton wool. Apply aloe vera gel on the area daily and rinse off with plain water after 15 minutes.

Tips that will help dryness

Cleanse the face twice a day with a cleansing cream or gel, containing aloe vera, which helps to check moisture loss and also rehydrates the skin. For all skin conditions, pay special attention to your diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and curd, soya bean in your daily diet.