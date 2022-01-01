Ringing In 2022 With New Hopes

Yamini Reddy

Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy says that, "After what we have been through last two years, I have decided to begin 2022 full of hope and positivity. My new resolution is to conquer one day at a time, to actively associate myself with a cause that I care about most, to focus and make more productive use of my time. Dance more, read more, create more, care more and serve more and have more fun for sure."

Noor Baig

Writer-Actor of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation Noor Baig says, "2021 was marked by a very special occasion, we welcomed our baby boy Sultan in November. In the past year, we premiered our new play 'Alone', based on my short story about life in the pandemic, which opened to full houses in Bangalore and Hyderabad and we plan to travel with it to other cities in the coming year. As for resolutions, while Sultan now motivates me to discover a newer version of myself, I look forward to more writing and performing healthfully and safely."

Ratan Rajput

Television and theatre actor Ratan Rajput who stars in the teleplay 'Panchi Aise Aate Hai' adds, "I would like to welcome the new year by doing something that I've never done. I'd like to celebrate it with new people, in a new place and break out of familiar, old patterns. I also love travelling, so I'd like to do more of that in 2022. I don't believe in making resolutions but in breaking them! I will hence try to break all the resolutions. I have made over the past many years and would like to do everything that I haven't done till now in the year to come. So, let's see what shows up on this list."

Smita Bansal

Smita Bansal who stars in the teleplay, 'Chanda Hai Tu' says, "This special time is dedicated to my family, and I always make sure that my two daughters and my husband are with me to welcome the new year. This year, we haven't planned anything yet but most probably, we will have a quiet new year at home or spend time with the extended family. As the pandemic has made us all realise the importance of health and fitness, my resolution is to ensure that my family and I continue to work towards improving our immunity by eating healthy and staying active. I want these early habits to build a strong foundation for my daughters and stay as fit as possible."

Mayuri Deshmukh

Imlie' actress Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini shares, "For me, the New Year's Eve will be a quiet one. There will be a nice dinner with family at home and just a happy, cozy time with loved ones. I have no plans to go anywhere as of now, but I don't know if last moment plans come up. As for a resolution for 2020, it will be to focus more on the inner journey and live life to its fullest potential."

Malini Agarwal

Malini Agarwal, founder and creative director of Miss Malini Entertainment & Girl Tribe says, "From the onset of the pandemic there has been a spotlight on influencer marketing as a crucial part of the marketing mix. The rapid growth of the creator ecosystem over the last few years collided at light speed with the overnight realisation of marketers everywhere that most of their traditional mediums were obsolete in the Covid world. The result was not just a "trend" towards influencer marketing, but more of a paradigm shift. The community needs support to navigate all the format and platform choices, to collaborate with other creators more regularly, and to create content especially video content more efficiently. The community needs organisation to maximise their earnings and to amplify their content at scale, in other words, to take control of their own monetisation and career growth! This is what MissMalini."

Disha Singh

Disha Singh, founder and CEO of 'Zouk', (It is a is a vegan handbags and accessories brand that uses Indian motifs, prints, and fabrics. 'Zouk' headquarters, Hyderabad) says, "2021 was an inspirational year. India rode the Covid wave and broke all records in terms of vaccinations. That had a very positive impact for us, where consumers restarted their travel and hence needed new bags and wallets. This trend will further ramp up demand for our products in 2022. The year also saw a big shift towards supporting local businesses. The Vocal for Local push really nudged consumers to support a Proudly Indian brand like ours."

Geeta Ramakrishnan

Geeta Ramakrishnan who was an Ontological coach and author says, "The last two years have been a harbinger of perpetual and significant changes.

This coming New Year, I would like to see widespread awareness about mental wellness and more people naturally taking on coaches as a mentor or a reflector who holds a mirror to them and enables them to enhance their life journey."

V Sunitha Laxma Reddy

Telangana State Women's Commission's chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy says, "We are planning to visit all districts and want to discuss women related issues. We want to talk to the people about women rights etc. Our plan is to visit jails and hostels and talk about women safety and right. We also wanted to educate women about 'POSH Act' to tell them how safer women are at workplace."

Aditi Handa

Aditi Handa, who was head baker and co-founder of 'The Baker's Dozen' (Hyderabad, Gachibowli) shares, "2020-2021 has been a year of customer centricity. As we have been consistently standing strong by our customers and understanding their needs at length, we have been rewarded generously in terms of sales, growth and visibility. We are expecting a similar growth and self development pattern in 2022. Starting internally, we are planning to formulate new products, that makes at-home baking an easy effort for future chefs and bakers and complementary categories like Dips, Juices etc. Secondly, driving automation in more & more processes to increase efficiency at the production level is in pipeline too."