Seize the change and the world is yours: RJ Ayushi

Giving voice to your thoughts is one of the most wonderful things. Being able to match that passing of life is the icing on cake. In this fast-growing world, where there's no time for people to live, we have an RJ who has been making her listeners alive, for some time at least. Entertainment, wit and a lot of fun---these are the main ingredients RJ Ayushi uses to make people of Hyderabad "lose control".

In a chat with The Hans India, the "Stree Shakti" award winner says RJ is not something she wanted to be. The whole idea was initially to support her family as she lost her father even before she was born. Seeing her mother struggle for simple things made her the person that she is.

At the age of 15 Ayushi had decided to do something to not just earn respect for the family and a living. The RJ says having a habit of listening to radio all night was something that made her more attracted towards this profession.

She enrolled herself in an RJ institute, attended college in daytime and training institute in the evening. It was not at all easy, as she was rejected by all radio's in Hyderabad. Finally, Fever FM was hiring and the she bagged the job.

On being asked about qualities a person needs to be an RJ, she says someone who thinks he/she can speak well and for a long time can be an RJ. I am sorry this is a "Myth." The first thing is that one needs to be really passionate about it. Know that not all will like you; so be able to understand the pulse of people.

"Start early, get into a radio station as intern. listen to radio, listen to people. Being a good listener makes you a good speaker. Be digitally active as the world is drastically changing. The most important thing is to be a multitasker. If you are able to do all these things then the world is all ours," she adds.

In a career span of about nine years, the most exciting thing RJ Ayushi found is love and the acceptance she got from listeners. In one of the segments of the show called X Files, she was able to unite people. Once when she was sounding unwell on the show there were people at the end of the show waiting for her with medicines. These are the simple things that make a huge difference, she says.

This year the theme for Women's Day is: Choose to Challenge. And RJ Ayushi chooses to bring about changes in the lives of girls who fear they cannot do anything. "I want girls to come forward and work towards achieving their ambitions. I wish to help them in every possible way. They are not weak in any sense. It's their own thinking that makes them weak," she remarks.

The city-based RJ is living her dream as well as encouraging a lot of girls out there to follow theirs. At this young age she's been able to get best RJ award from the Telangana Government twice, Stree Shakti Award, Best RJ in Star Asia awards, Women's Leadership Award and many more. On the occasion of the International Women's Day, Ayushi says I have no limitations on what I think. I could do or I could be.