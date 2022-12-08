The It colour of Bollywood

Pantone revealed its colour for 2023 Viva Magenta. The colour will dominate runways, wardrobes, and home decor in the following year , and is little different from the already-raging hot pink. Isn't it a colour that oozes elegance in spades? We took a deeper look at the prized closets of trend-setting celebrities and found several items that were worth stealing. Bollywood celebrities seem to be a fan of Viva Magenta.

Madhuri Dixit

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is a big fan of wearing vibrant colours. She recently made an appearance wearing a magenta-hued kurta and matching palazzos, radiating ethnic grace. Her elegant kurta's yoke was embellished with delicate traditional embroidery that matched the detail on the hem of her slacks.

Sara Ali Khan

Why not add a chic jumpsuit in the colour to your wardrobe? Sara Ali Khan, who recently wore an eye-catching jumpsuit in a like colour, as proof of this. She made a stylish decision by going with a one-shoulder dress with voluminous sleeves.

Kiara Advani

In a magenta-hued sharara outfit, Kiara Advani presented an eye-catching appearance. Her chic ensemble featured a seductive embellished shirt with a striped dupatta and polka-dotted leggings, all in berry tones with a Viva Magenta colour scheme. Her ethnic appeal was enhanced with a layered kundan choker and gentle waves in her hair.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photo: instagram

You can also go to Rashmika Mandanna's closet for ideas on how to incorporate the Pantone colour of the year 2023 into your wardrobe. Earlier this year, the actress wore a chic saree in a comparable hue. She chose a plain drape with a hand-embroidered border and paired it with a sleeveless shirt in the same colour. She only required a pair of statement earrings to glam up her appearance.

Ananya Panday

If your style is more bohemian, you might take a cue from Ananya Panday on how to incorporate the Pantone colour of the year 2023 into your fashionable outings. The actress accessorised her seductive ensemble with a pair of similar pants and a magenta-hued Ikkat bralette embellished with cowrie shells.



