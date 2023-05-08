Your summer cocktail guide

As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.

Chandon State of Mind

A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China.

Ingredients

♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml

♦ Lychee Juice - 30 ml

♦ Ginger Syrup - 7 ml

♦ Lime Juice - 5 ml

♦ Orange Blossom Water - a spray

♦ Orange Peel Twist - for garnish

♦ Fresh Basil - for garnish

♦ Edible Flower - for garnish

Method

Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.

Skyvory

Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower

Ingredients

♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml

♦ Grapefruit Juice - 10 ml

♦ Orange Juice - 15 ml

♦ Elderflower Syrup - 5 ml

♦ Grapefruit Slice - for garnish

♦ Rosemary Sprig - for garnish

Method

Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.

Chandon Tropical Vibe

A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime

Ingredients

♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml

♦ Pineapple Juice - 20 ml

♦ Passion Fruit syrup - 7 ml

♦ Kaffir Lime Leaf - 1 leaf

♦ Lime juice - 5 ml

♦ Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) - for garnish

♦ Kaffir Lime - for garnish

Method

Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.

Starburst

A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner

Ingredients

♦ Chandon Rose - 150 ml

♦ Cranberry Juice - 30 ml

♦ Triple Sec Syrup Monin - 5 ml

♦ Lime Juice - 5 ml

♦ Edible Gold Dust - a pinch

♦ Orange Peel Zest & Berries - for garnish

♦ Baby’s Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary - for garnish

Method

Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose.