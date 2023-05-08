Live
Your summer cocktail guide
As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail...
As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.
Chandon State of Mind
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China.
Ingredients
♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml
♦ Lychee Juice - 30 ml
♦ Ginger Syrup - 7 ml
♦ Lime Juice - 5 ml
♦ Orange Blossom Water - a spray
♦ Orange Peel Twist - for garnish
♦ Fresh Basil - for garnish
♦ Edible Flower - for garnish
Method
Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.
Skyvory
Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower
Ingredients
♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml
♦ Grapefruit Juice - 10 ml
♦ Orange Juice - 15 ml
♦ Elderflower Syrup - 5 ml
♦ Grapefruit Slice - for garnish
♦ Rosemary Sprig - for garnish
Method
Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.
Chandon Tropical Vibe
A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime
Ingredients
♦ Chandon Brut - 150 ml
♦ Pineapple Juice - 20 ml
♦ Passion Fruit syrup - 7 ml
♦ Kaffir Lime Leaf - 1 leaf
♦ Lime juice - 5 ml
♦ Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) - for garnish
♦ Kaffir Lime - for garnish
Method
Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.
Starburst
A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner
Ingredients
♦ Chandon Rose - 150 ml
♦ Cranberry Juice - 30 ml
♦ Triple Sec Syrup Monin - 5 ml
♦ Lime Juice - 5 ml
♦ Edible Gold Dust - a pinch
♦ Orange Peel Zest & Berries - for garnish
♦ Baby’s Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary - for garnish
Method
Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose.