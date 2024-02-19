North Andhra youth will bury YSRCP, says Lokesh

Promises 20 lakh jobs to youth once the TDP-JSP alliance forms the new government in the State

Assures development of IT sector in a full-fledged manner

As part of 'Sankharavam,’ Lokesh visits East, South and West constituencies in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on constituency issues and exposing the failure of the ruling party and highlighting the YSRCP MLAs’ corruption, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavam’ campaign entered various parts of North Andhra.

On Sunday, the wheels of the campaign marched towards East, South and West constituencies of Visakhapatnam.

Building confidence among people, Lokesh assured that the long pending issues that exist in the three constituencies would be resolved when the TDP-JSP combine comes to power.

Referring to the youth of the region, the TDP leader mentioned that the television sets in Tadepalli are exploding following the roar of the North Andhra youth which is the most powerful region in the State. “In the days to come, the youth of the region are sure to bury the YSRCP. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a brand ambassador for lies. Once the new government forms, the responsibility of providing 20 lakh jobs to youth rests on us. Similarly, IT industries will be developed in a full-fledged manner,” he said.

During his ‘Siddham’ campaign, the Chief Minister claims that he has neither a television channel nor newspaper organisation. However, it is true as the television channel, newspaper plus the cement company came into existence by looting public money, Lokesh alleged.

Referring to the Chief Minister's sense of humour, Lokesh remarked that these days the CM is cracking jokes during public meetings and the public consider him as a ‘joker.’

During the Sankharavam, representatives of North Andhra Tourist Bus Owners and Contract Carrier Owners Welfare Association met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum stating that taxes have been increased and the sector was hit badly in the YSRCP’s rule. They appealed to Lokesh to ensure that the burden in the form of taxes be eased.

Earlier, Lokesh visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and offered prayers at Simhachalam. After having darshan, Lokesh shared his experience. “A woman told me that I should keep visiting Simhachalam temple whenever I arrive in Visakhapatnam,” the TDP leader said.

Lokesh said the woman further asked, “Why did Jagan not visit Simhachalam so far. Responding to her, a youth beside the lady told her that Jagan is 'pakka' commercial and will visit a place that will yield him profits and he has no devotion.”

As part of his campaign, Lokesh issued appreciation certificates to those striving hard for the development of the TDP. "They will have a bright future once the new government is formed," he said, exhorted the party cadre to secure a cycle symbol badge, wear a yellow cap and carry a 'super six' card along with them until the elections conclude.

Lokesh was accompanied by Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, West constituency MLA Ganababu (PGVR Naidu), East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Gandi Babji, among others.