Shillong Teer Lottery Results for June 16: Check first, second round winning numbers

The highly anticipated Shillong Teer lottery results for today, June 16, have been announced. Rooted deeply in Meghalaya’s traditional archery culture, the Shillong Teer game continues to be a favorite among lottery enthusiasts, especially in West Bengal and the Northeast region of India.

Organized under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game is not only legal but widely followed. The first-round result is declared at 3:30 PM, while the second-round result is out by 4:25 PM daily, excluding Sundays.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates and lucky numbers.





Today’s Shillong Teer Lucky Numbers (June 16, 2025):



First Round: XX

Second Round: XX

Previous Shillong Teer Results:

June 15, 2025: XX | XX

June 14, 2025: XX | XX

June 13, 2025: 31 | 71

June 12, 2025: 32 | 77

June 11, 2025: 64 | 14

June 10, 2025: 00 | 97

June 9, 2025: 92 | 05

June 8, 2025: OFF | OFF

June 7, 2025: 58 | 86

About Shillong Teer:

Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game based on traditional archery. In each round, skilled archers shoot arrows at a target, and the total number of arrows hitting the target determines the winning numbers. The game operates in two phases each day and can also be played online through authorized platforms.