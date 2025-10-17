Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath as Gujarat’s Deputy CM; Rivaba Jadeja Among New Ministers in Sworn-In Cabinet

21 ministers took oath on Friday, October 17, 2025 as Gujarat’s newly formed Gujarat Cabinet 2025 sworn in by the Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel. The new Gujarat ministers were sworn in after the ministers of the former government, except for the Chief Minster, resigned the day before. BJP National Leader and Union Minister J.P. Nadda was present at the oath ceremony.

With the induction of 21 Gujarat new ministers list, the number of ministers in Gujarat Cabinet 2025, including the chief minister, has been raised to 26.

The resignations of four ministers Kanubhai M. Mohanlal. Desai; Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel; Kunvarjibhai M. Mohanbhai. Bavaliya and Parshottambhai O. Odhavjibhai Solanki were n't accepted and they will continue to serve in their separate posts.

Harsh Sanghvi Deputy CM, an energetic leader from Surat, was sworn in at 40 Harsh Sanghvi appointed Deputy Chief Minister, the youthful person ever to hold the post in Gujarat.

Rivaba Jadeja joins Gujarat Cabinet as prominent faces of the new team. She is the wife of Indian cricketer Rivaba Jadeja Gujarat Cabinet.

The final list of Ministers of the Rivaba Jadeja Gujarat Cabinet was submitted to Governor Acharya devvrat by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patil on Thursday evening. The new Cabinet reflects the diverse social fabric of the state, with seven Patidars and eight OBCs represented, along with three Scheduled Castes and four Scheduled tribes. Three women have also been given key positions in New Gujarat Cabinet.

The new Gujarat Government now consists of eight Cabinet Ministers and two Ministers with independent charge. There are also six Ministers who represent the various regions of Gujarat. This is a blend of youth, experience and regional representation that will drive Gujarat's next development phase.