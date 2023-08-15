Live
77th Independence Day commemorated at UoH
Hyderabad: On India’s 77th Independence Day, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Prof. B J Rao, hoisted the National Flag at Prof. Gurbaksh Singh Maidan in the University campus, in the presence of Deans, Heads, Faculty, Registrar, Officers, students and staff.
The nation has been celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga, Meri Maati Mera Desh in remembrance of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the University fraternity for organising and participating in various events on campus. Prof. B J Rao paid rich tributes to the leaders who brought independence, and to the institutional leaders, who laid the foundation to the excellence of the University, which is now among the Top in India and abroad.
Later 500 saplings consisting of Tulsi, Neem, Amla and Lemon Grass were distributed to students by Prof B J Rao and Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar. A healthy millets buffet lunch was also arranged for the participants at the university guest house.