In a world that sees immense pressure on communities, achieving gender equality is more vital than ever. Ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life and furthering the cause of education is the only way to secure prosperous and just economies, and a healthy planet for future generations. No wonder, the UN has set the tone for women’s progress by ensuring that the theme for International Women’s Day is to invest in women. If women are educated, they will have a greater say in the family, workspace and larger institutions of society. The strategic investments in dismantling gender stereotypes, promoting gender-sensitive curricula, and challenging unwanted practices are essential to highlight women's capabilities. The world has come to a point where education cannot be undertaken without the intervention of technology. Hence there is much need to continue to prioritize STEM education for women, which can open new career prospects for women. It equips them with skills to adapt to evolving societal and market demands, ensuring a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.

The International Women’s Day reflects the changes needed in women's conditions and the need to uplift them, in various spheres. Investing in women is a cornerstone for building inclusive societies. Embracing diversity in race, age, ability, faith, and body image is crucial. Organizations, groups, and individuals must play pivotal roles in openly embracing diversity, creating a better world where women actively contribute to progress, and bringing forth a society that values the unique perspectives and strengths that women bring to the table.

It is known that women's contributions by and large have been under-played. But the world now is a different place as everyone has realized that they cannot do without women’s strengths, skills and talent and are hence making right decisions to ensure that women are now mainstream actors in society. This International Women’s Day, let’s come together to transform these challenges into opportunities. Ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure prosperous and just economies, and a healthy planet for future generations.

-Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School