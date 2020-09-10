AKNU to organise ADVIKA-2K20 on Sept 15

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will conduct ADVIKA-2k20 on September15 as part of Engineers Day celebrations. This programme benefits a lot to the students.

Releasing brochure of Advika at his office here on Wednesday, Nannaya University Vice-ChancellorProf Mokka Jagannadha Rao saidthat the programme was aimed to tap the hidden talent of engineeringstudents.

He asked the students to send a three minutes video about thedevelopment of the university before September 13. Limited number of students will participate in the programme due to Corona.

Prof B Ganga Rao acts as patron, Prof PV Persis as chief patronand Prof GV Rao as coordinator.