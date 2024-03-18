All India NEET Mock test online on March 24

Hyderabad: Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Welfare Society is conducting online Video Test for Those who are writing the NEET Examination in 2024, are eligible for the test which will be held on 24th March 2024. The test will be held in 11 Different languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Oriya, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marathi.

The aim of the Test is to prepare future doctors, the Multiple Choice Questions Duration of the Test is 3 Hours and Maximum NEET Mock Test 2022 Marks: 720 marks, total number of questions: 180 Questions. Correct answer +4 marks will be awarded, incorrect answer -1 mark will be deducted. The question paper is formulated by experts and in a pattern mimics the original pattern of NEET. It can help you analyze the test result and find the areas of improvement. You will be able to prepare better for the NEET exam and score more in the original paper as well.

For registration log on to www.apjedu2001.com, the last date for registration is March, 22, 2024.