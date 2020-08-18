Andhra Pradesh Inter admissions to be online

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education will conduct admissions in the junior colleges on the lines of engineering colleges from 2020-21 academic year. The system is applicable to all junior colleges in the state. Sources in the BIE said according to new policy of the government, the student has to opt five junior colleges for admission on the BIEAP website and seat will be allotted in one junior college.



After the admission is confirmed, the student has to pay fees fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee and join the college.

The board is making arrangements to release admission schedule for the academic year 2020-21 in two or three days. After that the students would have to apply for admissions on the BIEAP website. The government is expecting admissions will increase in junior colleges due to Covid-19 with high pass percentage.