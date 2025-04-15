Live
- India to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in August
- ‘Shambhala’ making video offers glimpses of adrenaline-pumping action scenes
- Producers Vardhan Muppa, Sunil Balusu speak high about ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’
- Payal Rajput sizzles on the ramp
- Sharwanand graces ‘Odela 2’ pre-release event; wishes team good luck
- ‘Kubera’ to kick-start musical promotions soon
- Bank credit growth in India to rise to 12-13 pc in FY26: Report
- Guntur’s Sheikh Rashid Becomes Youngest Opener for CSK with Impressive IPL Debut
- ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ team expresses gratitude for the thunderous response to the trailer
- Govt focused more on providing preventive healthcare than just curative: JP Nadda
Anime Day: Art, culture, and creativity
Highlights
Every year on April 15th, fans around the world come together to celebrate National Anime Day, a day dedicated to honoring the rich legacy, artistry, and global impact of anime.
Every year on April 15th, fans around the world come together to celebrate National Anime Day, a day dedicated to honoring the rich legacy, artistry, and global impact of anime.
This celebration takes on even more significance as anime continues to influence not just entertainment, but fashion, music, gaming, and pop culture at large.
National Anime Day is more than just a fan celebration—it’s a recognition of the creative minds behind the scenes: animators, voice actors, writers, and studios that bring these stories to life. It’s also a day to acknowledge anime’s cultural influence and how it fosters community, creativity, and shared values across the globe.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT