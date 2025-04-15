  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Anime Day: Art, culture, and creativity

Anime Day: Art, culture, and creativity
x
Highlights

Every year on April 15th, fans around the world come together to celebrate National Anime Day, a day dedicated to honoring the rich legacy, artistry, and global impact of anime.

Every year on April 15th, fans around the world come together to celebrate National Anime Day, a day dedicated to honoring the rich legacy, artistry, and global impact of anime.

This celebration takes on even more significance as anime continues to influence not just entertainment, but fashion, music, gaming, and pop culture at large.

National Anime Day is more than just a fan celebration—it’s a recognition of the creative minds behind the scenes: animators, voice actors, writers, and studios that bring these stories to life. It’s also a day to acknowledge anime’s cultural influence and how it fosters community, creativity, and shared values across the globe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick