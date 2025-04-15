Anime Day: Art, culture, and creativity

Every year on April 15th, fans around the world come together to celebrate National Anime Day, a day dedicated to honoring the rich legacy, artistry, and global impact of anime.

This celebration takes on even more significance as anime continues to influence not just entertainment, but fashion, music, gaming, and pop culture at large.

National Anime Day is more than just a fan celebration—it’s a recognition of the creative minds behind the scenes: animators, voice actors, writers, and studios that bring these stories to life. It’s also a day to acknowledge anime’s cultural influence and how it fosters community, creativity, and shared values across the globe.