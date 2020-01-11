AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification 2020 released for 16,207 posts

Amaravati: Here is a piece of good news for the unemployed youth in AP. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development commissioner Girija Shankar has released a notification to fill up 16,207 vacant posts in Grama and Ward Sachivalayam on Friday.

This notification includes 14,061 Grama Sachivalayam posts and 2,146 Ward Sachivalayam jobs. The interested candidates can apply online for the posts starting from Saturday (January 11) until the midnight of January 31st by visiting the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The government has filled 1.34 lakh village secretariat jobs in the last year. Candidates who are already in service will be given 10 per cent weight age marks for some posts. The selection of the candidates will be made through a written examination, which is scheduled in March or April.

Details of Grama Sachivalayam posts:

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) - 61, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II - 246, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female) - 648, Animal Husbandry Assistant - 6858, Village Fisheries Assistant - 69, Village Horticulture Assistant - 1782, Village Sericulture Assistant - 43, Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) - 536, Village Surveyor (Grade-III) - 1255, Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant - 1122, Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) - 1134, Welfare and Education Assistant - 97, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi - 762, Total - 14,061.

Details of Ward Sachivalayam posts:

Ward Administrative Secretary - 105, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) - 371, Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) - 513, Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary - 100, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) - 844, Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) - 213, Total - 2,146.