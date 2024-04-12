Live
AP: Intermediate results to be released today
Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will release the Intermediate first year, second year results (General and Vocational Course) on April 12 at 11 am at the BIE office at Tadepalli.
BIE secretary Saurabh Gaur will release the results in the backdrop of Model Code of Conduct being in force. About ten lakh students of Intermediate first year and second year attended the IPE-March -2024. Officials have made arrangements to release the results.
