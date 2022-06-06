Are skills getting priority in our education system ?
So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education
Education system should change
Education system in India has been constantly changing, however to what extent it has changed is question to be debated. But I feel except for a few professional courses at higher levels, over all education system in India right from primary, upper primary, high school and Intermediate is purely knowledge providing and memory testing and the exam system are also designed to test only our memories and not skills. Because of this many schools are adopting rote learning and this has led to complexities among the students as they are miserably failing to understand the subject as they go to higher levels of education and failing in the examinations as they cannot memories the vast syllabus as they are habituated to learning instead of understanding the problem and coming up with their own solutions.
I feel our education system should change and adopt an education system that enables student think innovatively and inculcate skill development in the areas of their interest. Moreover schools and colleges must collaborate with industry and give the students an environment for practical training for the students where they can use their knowledge and home their skills.
-Ravi Kumar, JPNCE chairman, Mahabubnagar
NEP will change education system for good
School education changed considerably after formation of Telangana , skills of the students have been increasing through project works. Government decision to start an English medium in government schools is a welcoming step. Students from poor families will benefit from government decision and will get equal opportunities on par with students of elite families. I hope National Education Policy -2020 will bring lots of changes at college level education.
-Nagamani, Teacher, DIET School, Nalgonda
Skill development should be given top priority
Education is an important tool to change society as well as help students to realise their dream of job. Institution should be in such a way that students must become all-rounder with skill set and communication skills to reach pinnacles in their chosen field.
-Nagendra, Graduate,Business woman, Nalgonda
It's time to focus on skill-based education
It's time to focus on skill-based education rather than giving emphasis to establishing mundane institutions that churn out graduates in thousands every year. Our education system never focused on skill development. As a result, our youth is unable to withstand the rigors of the job pressure. Only the youth with commitment and penchant for learning are succeeding in their career. Be it State-run or private, it's high time that all the educational institutions should think about skill development and prepare students industry-ready. -
Mamidala Ramchander, Self-employed, Kazipet