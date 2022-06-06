Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Education system should change

Education system in India has been constantly changing, however to what extent it has changed is question to be debated. But I feel except for a few professional courses at higher levels, over all education system in India right from primary, upper primary, high school and Intermediate is purely knowledge providing and memory testing and the exam system are also designed to test only our memories and not skills. Because of this many schools are adopting rote learning and this has led to complexities among the students as they are miserably failing to understand the subject as they go to higher levels of education and failing in the examinations as they cannot memories the vast syllabus as they are habituated to learning instead of understanding the problem and coming up with their own solutions.

I feel our education system should change and adopt an education system that enables student think innovatively and inculcate skill development in the areas of their interest. Moreover schools and colleges must collaborate with industry and give the students an environment for practical training for the students where they can use their knowledge and home their skills.

-Ravi Kumar, JPNCE chairman, Mahabubnagar

NEP will change education system for good

School education changed considerably after formation of Telangana , skills of the students have been increasing through project works. Government decision to start an English medium in government schools is a welcoming step. Students from poor families will benefit from government decision and will get equal opportunities on par with students of elite families. I hope National Education Policy -2020 will bring lots of changes at college level education.

-Nagamani, Teacher, DIET School, Nalgonda

Skill development should be given top priority

Education is an important tool to change society as well as help students to realise their dream of job. Institution should be in such a way that students must become all-rounder with skill set and communication skills to reach pinnacles in their chosen field.

-Nagendra, Graduate,Business woman, Nalgonda

It's time to focus on skill-based education

It's time to focus on skill-based education rather than giving emphasis to establishing mundane institutions that churn out graduates in thousands every year. Our education system never focused on skill development. As a result, our youth is unable to withstand the rigors of the job pressure. Only the youth with commitment and penchant for learning are succeeding in their career. Be it State-run or private, it's high time that all the educational institutions should think about skill development and prepare students industry-ready. -

Mamidala Ramchander, Self-employed, Kazipet