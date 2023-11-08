Live
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22
- Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in DMs
Just In
BHU launches workshops to develop teachers as counsellors
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a weeklong series of ‘I Care’ workshops to develop faculty members as primary counsellors for students.
Varanasi (UP): The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a weeklong series of ‘I Care’ workshops to develop faculty members as primary counsellors for students.
This is being done for the welfare and psychological well-being of students.
The workshops are being conducted in association with Maanas, an organisation working for transformation through psychological self-awareness. Teachers are being trained on addressing issues of psychological illiteracy and lack of awareness about mental well-being.
Founder director of Maanas, Meenakshi Kirtane, who is taking the sessions for teachers, said that while youths have a lot of exposure, they lack psychological literacy and creating facilities at the institute’s level will help them take care of their well-being.
First round of the workshop started at Mahila Mahavidyalaya for hostel coordinators, admin, wardens, student advisors and chairpersons of Student Well-Being Initiative Committee and Student Leadership and Life Skill Development and Initiative Committee.
Commander (Retd) Sayantan Sanyal, advisor, student affairs, said the experimental workshops address the gap of psychological literacy and self-awareness.
The first part of the workshop -- ‘Preparing to Connect to Self and Others’ focuses on helping faculty members develop higher consciousness towards their own psychological being and make them aware of their developmental history as a student.
The second part elaborates on different aspects of psychological well-being while third segment underscores the importance of listening.