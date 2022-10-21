Career in Nursing: Know all career perspectives

When planning to choose the courses after 12th science for better future nursing makes you stand out, especially in the case of female students. After the pandemic one of the most booming industries is healthcare, and there is an increase in employability in all the professions in this sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), projections indicate the Registered Nurses (RNs) workforce will increase by 6% between 2021 and 2031, adding over 222,000 new RNs to the workforce.



There are many reasons influencing the growth in the job outlook for nurses such as the aging population, and the rise of people living with chronic health problems. Nurse practitioners coordinate with the patient and are responsible for their healthcare services. Like RNs, Nurse practitioners are also in high demand for many years and it is expected to increase by 40% from 2021 to 2031, according to BLS. This drastic growth is not found in any

The medical field of nursing emphasizes employment. One such sector that is immune to economic downturns is the healthcare industry. There is always a need for healthcare services, regardless of a country's economic status—whether it is developing or developed. Everywhere there is a significant demand for qualified doctors as well as nurses.

According to recent reports, WHO estimates that the world will need an additional 9 million nurses and midwives by the year 2030. Nurses play a critical role in health promotion, disease prevention, and delivering primary and community care. They provide care in emergency settings and will be key to the achievement of universal health coverage. Globally, 70% of the health and social workforce are women compared to 41% in all employment sectors. Nursing and midwifery occupations represent a significant share of the female workforce.

Recently, a shortage of nurses in several countries has been a major cause of concern in the healthcare profession. The American Nurses Association (ANA) predicts that by 2022, more than 500,000 seasoned registered nurses (RNs) will have retired. The US Bureau Labour of Statistics projects that the employment of registered nurses is expected to grow by nine percent between 2020 and 2030.

Whether you're a trained nurse or a nursing student, working outside of your home country could be a lucrative gig. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), nurses who work abroad can receive an average of 25% more than those who remain in their home country.

Scope of nursing in European countries

As a result of research showing a lack of nurses and other healthcare professionals since 2018, the quality of healthcare in Europe is not at its optimum right now. In Europe, there is about one nurse for every 1000 people. According to a different study by the European Parliament, the likelihood of another patient dying would rise by 7 per cent if these nurses had to take on one additional patient. The Covid-19 outbreak hasn't exactly been helpful. Since its inception in 2019, the need for nurses in Europe has risen considerably.

Many European countries' governments and labor are already preparing to alter their healthcare systems to address the shortage. These include enhancing nurses' working environments, introducing rewarding incentives, and giving them better acknowledgment for their contributions. However, this shortfall offers nurses outside of Europe a chance. It will be simpler to recruit nurses from outside of Europe while these regulations and incentives are being implemented.

Given that the taxpayers in Denmark cover the majority of the costs, the healthcare system is freely accessible to citizens and residents. Like you would expect from a Scandinavian nation, their healthcare system is also of the highest caliber. Nurses in Denmark receive 6 weeks of paid vacation/annual leave a year, giving new expat nurses plenty of time to enjoy their new country. And the salary available here is one of the best in Europe, with an average of £38,000 a year. The freshers will get an income between INR 1.8 Lakhs to 2.3 Lakhs per month.

Best paying jobs for nurses internationally

The global demand for nurses is 4.3 million by 2030, the majority of demands are in the UK, Canada, Denmark, Europe, USA & Singapore with attractive salaries.

We all choose our careers in part to make good money. But to do it, perseverance and passion are crucial. A wide range of high-paying professions is available in the field of nursing education research. In India, there are many opportunities for nurses, and the pay is competitive. However, learning and growth platforms are more important when discussing the breadth of nursing globally. Some of the highest paying and demanding jobs for nurses abroad are:

• Nursing officer

• Registered nurse anesthetist

• General Nurse Practitioner

• Clinical nurse Specialist

• Head Nurse

• Professional nurse midwife

• critical care Nurse

• Nurse Scientist

• The nurse practitioner in mental health

• Medical-surgical assistant

Skills required by nurses to work internationally

There are several important international nursing procedures you may employ in any function, even though the regulations for this role can vary depending on the nation where you work and the type of your position. A few abilities can help you manage the international part of your position in addition to nursing competencies like medical knowledge and patient care. The following skills will help you to become a successful nurse.

• Effective communication and Interpersonal abilities

• Great observation and evaluation qualities

• Teamwork and adaptability

• Empathetic towards patients

• Tackling challenges with ease

• Integrity in workplace

(The author is the Business Head- India & Overseas-IOTS)