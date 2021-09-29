CBSE Class 12 Private Candidates, Special Exam Result to be Announced Tomorrow

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 2021 Result Date and time was previously reported to the Supreme Court of India. According to the affidavit, results for Class 12 private candidates and special exams are expected to be announced tomorrow, September 30, 2021, at 12 pm. Students who appeared in the offline exams that took place in August and September can verify their results once they are published on the official website, cbse.gov.in.



The CBSE improvement exams for students in class 12 were held from August 25, 2021, to September 15, 2021. The board is also expected to release the result CBSE 2021 Date and time of class 10 soon. Students could access their results using the list number and date of birth.

CBSE had filed its decision on the Class 12 CBSE Outcome 2021 Date in the Supreme Court of India. The board has taken every measure to ensure that students have equal opportunities to apply to multiple colleges on time. Students could also check their results and download DigiLocker grade sheets. Several universities across India have already started accepting grade sheets from DigiLocker or any other government platform.

CBSE 2021 Result: Tentative Date and Time

Result date - September 30, 2021

Result time -12 pm (based on past trends)

Official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Almost 35 lakh students had signed up for the CBSE board exam this year. However, the exams were later cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the results were reported according to the internal evaluation policy. 30% of all registered candidates are expected to have taken a special offline exam this year.

The date and time of the result that was previously shared are provisional. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released an official notification regarding the date and time. In the meantime, students are advised to follow the official website shared above for more details on CBSE Result 2021 Date & Time.



