Live
- Ban on 4PM YouTube channel lifted, Supreme Court told
- AP minister inaugurates MSME industrial park, emphasises future growth
- CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2025 Declared: Girls Lead Again, Overall Pass Percentage Rises to 93.66%
- How to Edit Videos Like a Pro - A Beginner's Guide
- Seoul shares edge up after US-China trade deal; won sharply down
- Qatar to Gift Boeing 747-8 to Trump: A $400 Million Surprise
- Top AI Background Generators in 2025
- PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase, Praises Jawans In
- Sunny Deol marks 40 years of ‘Arjun’, calls for revival of cinema that speaks for the forgotten
- Hyderabad: Job Mela in Nampally, Great Opportunity for Job Seekers
CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Lead; Girls Outshine Boys Again
CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 announced with an 88.39% pass rate.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2025 on Tuesday, bringing a wave of excitement and relief for lakhs of students and their families across the country. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 88.39%, reflecting stable academic performance across regions.
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Lead the Way
In a remarkable display of academic excellence, Telangana topped the charts with a pass percentage of 99.73%, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 99.51% and Kerala at 99.32%.
Among Union Territories, Lakshadweep recorded a perfect 100% pass rate, emerging as a standout performer.
No Official Toppers, But Girls Take the Lead
Following the policy introduced last year, CBSE has discontinued the practice of declaring individual toppers for both Class 10 and 12 examinations to reduce unhealthy competition. However, performance trends speak volumes:
Girls outshone boys, recording a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% for boys.
In a notable achievement, transgender candidates secured a 100% pass rate, up from 50% last year.
High Achievers and Compartment Stats
A total of 1,11,544 students scored above 90%, while 24,867 students crossed the 95% mark. Meanwhile, over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in the compartment category, who will have another opportunity to improve their scores in the upcoming supplementary exams.
Class 10 Results to Be Announced Soon
The board has confirmed that CBSE Class 10 results will be announced later today. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
Students are advised not to fall for fake news or unofficial portals, and only rely on verified sources and the board’s official communication channels.
How to Check Results
Students can access their digital marksheets using their:
Roll number
Admit card ID
School code
Date of birth
These credentials will allow access via the official CBSE result websites and the DigiLocker platform.