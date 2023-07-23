CISCE, NIEi to organise School Leadership Training Programme from July 24 to 28

Kolkata: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to organise the 'School Leadership Training Programme' for principals, headmasters and headmistresses in association with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore. This will be conducted at CISCE’s East Zone Office in Kolkata from 24th to 28th July 2023, the training programme centered around equipping the heads of schools with educational capacities to effectively implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in their respective schools.



The 'School Leadership Training Programme' will provide the experts from NIE International, Singapore, and the participants with an enriching forum to exchange ideas and views on various educational aspects. It aimed at providing insights into global and emerging trends in education, along with an understanding of the impact of NEP 2020 on curriculum and school systems.

The event will be graced by the honourable presence of the Chief Guest, Shri Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata. Dr. G. Immanuel (Chairman, CISCE) along with Executive Committee Members Mr. S. Jawahar, and Mr. Stephen DaCosta including officers of the CISCE Mr. Gerry Arathoon (CE&S) and Mrs. Sangeetha Bhatia (Deputy Secretary, ISC), will also attend the event.

CISCE previously hosted Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) from 26th to 29th April 2023. The four-day training programme, conducted at CISCE’s Delhi office, focused on enhancing the teaching skills of trainers and teachers in foundational literacy and numeracy as part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE said “The collaboration with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore, marks a commendable initiative that promises not only quality training but also a transformative impact on educational leaders. By incorporating insights from global educational trends, this partnership is poised to bring positive change to school leadership. Also we are truly honored to have Sri Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata, as a part of this significant endeavor.”

Both of these initiatives, the 'School Leadership Training Programme' and the Master Trainers' Programme for FLN, reflect CISCE's proactive approach towards promoting educational excellence and ensuring the effective implementation of key educational reforms outlined in the NEP 2020. By empowering educational leaders and enhancing teaching skills, CISCE continues to contribute significantly to the advancement of the Indian education system.