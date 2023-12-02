CLAT-2024 Hyderabad Exam: Arrive One Hour Early on December 3, 2023

Hyderabad: Applicants appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 in the Hyderabad Centres are asked to reach the respective test centres at least one hour before the examination schedule, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on December 3, 2023.



Regional Coordinator & Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, said that the applicants are advised to arrive at their respective examination centres due to the declaration of Telangana Legislative Assembly Election Results on the same day. Hence, applicants and their parents requested to take due care and reach the respective centres in advance.