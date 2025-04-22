Employee learning & development

Businesses that place considerable emphasis on employee learning and development not just build stronger teams but also achieve significant financial gains. According to a study by the Association for Training and Development (ATD), businesses that prioritize continuous education outpace those that do not, generating 218% more revenue per employee and 24% more profit. Beyond economic advantages, a learning culture maintains employee engagement, enhances retention, and fortifies a business's standing as an outstanding place to work.

The Challenge of Finding Skilled Workers

Finding the right people for the job is harder than ever. A report from Manpower Group states that 75% of businesses struggle to hire skilled professionals. This makes internal training and development even more critical. Offering learning opportunities not only helps employees grow but also makes a company more attractive to job seekers. Nearly 90% of candidates say they look for skills development programs, career paths, and growth opportunities when considering a job offer. Companies that make professional development part of their hiring pitch can stand out.

In the absence of a well-organized learning and development program, companies run the risk of slipping behind. Businesses risk losing top talent to competitors who place a higher priority on employee development if they fail to upskill their employees. Employers who spend in training also show prospective hires that they appreciate their staff and are prepared to make investments in their future. In a job market where skilled candidates have many options, this can be a significant differentiation.

Why Learning Helps Keep Employees Around

Keeping good employees is just as tough as finding them. According to the Workplace Learning Report 2025, 88% of businesses are worried about losing employees. One of the best ways to keep people engaged is by helping them learn and advance in their careers. The same report found that 91% of learning and development professionals believe ongoing education is essential for career success.

Employee loyalty can be created by an effective learning culture. Employee retention is better when they sense their employer is making an investment in their professional development. Employees may, however, leave companies that fail to offer worthwhile development possibilities regularly as they look for better opportunities elsewhere. Businesses that make efforts in continual learning have engaged employees who are dedicated to both career and personal success.

Unfortunately, a lot of businesses do not go far enough in preparing their employees for success. According to Gallup, just 29% of new hires feel fully ready to do their jobs well after onboarding. That’s a pretty big gap—and one that a strong learning program can help close. Whether it’s leadership development or better onboarding, employees need the right support to build both skills and confidence from day one.

But it shouldn't stop there. To help people actually apply what they’ve learned, companies can bring in coaching, mentoring, and hands-on training. These aren’t just about boosting performance—they also create a culture where people support each other, share what they know, and grow together.

More Than Just Technical Skills

Tech skills might get your foot in the door, but it’s the soft skills—like clear communication, teamwork, and problem-solving—that really help people thrive at work. A recent Mercer-Mettl report showed that only 42.6% of Indian graduates were seen as employable last year. The big reason? They lacked the kind of everyday, people-focused skills that can’t always be taught in a classroom.

This is a wake-up call for companies. It’s not enough to train people on systems and software—they need support in learning how to work well with others, handle setbacks, and think on their feet.

And here’s the thing: soft skills don’t stick after a single workshop. They take time and real practice. That’s why the most forward-thinking organizations are weaving them into their regular training—through role-playing, leadership challenges, and tackling real-world problems.

When people grow in both their technical abilities and their people skills, they don’t just do better work—they bring more to the table. They listen better, collaborate smarter, and lead with more confidence. And that makes all the difference.

The Rise of AI and Tech-Driven Learning

Technology is changing how companies approach learning. Businesses are investing heavily in AI and other digital tools to upskill their employees. According to BCG, 80% of Indian companies see AI as a major strategic focus, compared to 75% globally. Additionally, 69% of Indian businesses plan to increase their tech investments in 2025, with one-third budgeting over $25 million for AI initiatives.

AI-powered learning systems have improved the effectiveness and personalization of training. Such systems evaluate an employee's development and modify the educational process depending on their individual requirements. This ensures employees receive specialized training that is compatible with their current roles and goals for future careers.

For the purpose of offering flexible, online learning programs, numerous businesses also work together with edtech platforms. These kinds of partnerships make it easier for employees to pick up industry-recognized skills, explore relevant courses, and stay in step with what the job market really needs. With edtech platforms, people can learn at their own pace—without the pressure of traditional classroom setups.

What’s even better is the flexibility. Digital learning tools give employees access to a wide range of resources, anytime and from anywhere. That means they can fit learning into their day without it getting in the way of their regular work. It’s about making growth part of the flow—not a separate, stressful task.

Investing in Learning Pays Off

Ongoing training is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s essential for companies that want to stay competitive. Businesses that invest in their employees' development:

● Boost productivity and creativity.

● Improve retention and attract top talent.

● Close skill gaps before they become problems.

● Stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

● Create a workplace where people feel valued and motivated.

Simply said, an organization is only as strong as its workforce. Businesses that invest in continuous learning give the employees the skills they need to do well while supporting long-term business success. Businesses seeking to create a strong learning culture need to incorporate development opportunities into their entire strategy. The leadership must set the example by strongly cultivating employee development while giving the necessary funding. When workers feel that learning is an important goal at all organizational levels, they are far more inclined to take advantage of learning opportunities.

(The author is CEO at Koescore online pvt ltd)