Expert advice for a successful CUET exam

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the doorway to a seat in 250+ esteemed Universities in India, including government universities such as Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Hyderabad University, and Allahabad University. Since its introduction in 2022, CUET has quickly emerged as a fiercely competitive assessment of academic excellence, demanding strategic preparation to navigate its challenges successfully. So, here is a comprehensive guide with essential tips and insights to ace the CUET 2024!

Decoding the Exam Pattern

The CUET, divided into three sections, presents specific guidelines for each segment. In Section I, which focuses on Language and Reading Comprehension, candidates are required to attempt 40 out of 50 questions in each language within 45 minutes. Section II, the Domain-specific Subject area, requires attempting 40 questions out of 50 for each subject within a 45-minute timeframe. But, for subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Accountancy, Economics and Chemistry, the total time allowed to attempt 40 questions is 60 minutes. Lastly, Section III, the General Test, challenges 50 questions out of 60 within 60 minutes. Each correct answer earns candidates +5 marks, while incorrect responses result in a -1 mark deduction; unanswered questions do not get negative marks. This structured examination format ensures an all-around evaluation across diverse subject areas within specified time constraints.

Section-Wise Strategies

Language Test: Mastering language test demands consistent practice of different types of passages along with fundamentals of grammar and vocabulary. You should approach passages of various complexities — factual, literary, and narrative — to develop a well-rounded understanding. Prioritise improving your speed and accuracy in comprehension by implementing strategies like skimming for the main idea behind the paragraph, highlighting the details, and picking on the author's tone. Regular reading exercises will refine your ability to extract key information efficiently, strengthening your overall awareness skills. Revise grammar concepts daily and improving upon vocabulary is a must. Learn new words daily while reading newspaper.Domain-Specific Test: For this section, an in-depth understanding of Class 12 syllabus subjects is pivotal. Start by focusing on fundamental concepts across various subjects, ensuring clarity and depth of knowledge. You can utilise problem-solving tricks that align with the subject difficulties, emphasising application-based learning. A thorough revision of primary questions, supplemented by solving previous years' question papers and mock tests, will boost your confidence and proficiency in these subjects, preparing you thoroughly for the exam.General Test: This section mandates a holistic approach to cover a wide range of competencies, including General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning. Start by building a foundation by regularly reading the newspaper and staying updated with relevant news sources. Enhance your mental ability by trying practice exercises, focusing on numerical, quantitative, logical, and analytical reasoning. Also, you could attempt mock tests and timed practice sessions regularly to familiarise yourself with the test format. Regular revision and consistent practice will be vital to excel in this segment of the CUET.

Balancing Class 12th Board Exams and Preparation for CUET

Juggling the intricate CUET preparation alongside Class 12th studies can become quite tricky. Therefore, allocate sufficient time to cover both board exam subjects and entrance exam topics effectively to ensure a well-rounded approach to your comprehension. At the time of boards, prioritise Class 12th studies and after its completion, shift your priority towards CUET. In this challenging time, strategically utilise all the free time for quick revisions or practice sessions. Also, do not forget to reach out to your teachers in case you face issues while managing both tasks.

Essential Tips

Strategic Planning: Develop a study schedule allocating time for each section, focusing on balanced learning with regular revisions.Practice Regularly: Practice consistently with sample papers, previous years' questions, and mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy.Sectional Focus: With time on your hands, prioritise weaker sections without neglecting stronger ones. Give attention to domain-specific areas as this segment requires in-depth knowledge about these subjects.Effective Time Management: Practice time-bound exam simulations to improve your efficiency by developing quick answering techniques. This proficiency will let you utilise the time better during the exam.Seek Guidance & Feedback: Connect with mentors, teachers, or online forums for guidance as this feedback will help you analyse mistakes and focus on improvement areas.

Battling your way to a spot in the desired government college requires a strategic and disciplined approach. However, through careful planning, dedication, and proper guidance, you can unlock success at the CUET and brighten up your academic journey. Best of luck!

(Amitendra Kumar is Assistant Vice President and Product Head (UG) of Career Launcher)