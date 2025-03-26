  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Free skilling opportunities for students

Free skilling opportunities for students
x
Highlights

SkillSchool has unveiled an initiative to offer 1 million free skilling opportunities over the next three years.

SkillSchool has unveiled an initiative to offer 1 million free skilling opportunities over the next three years. This ambitious programme aims to equip individuals across India with career-oriented skills, enhancing employability and professional growth in today’s dynamic job market.

In collaboration with the International Centre for Advanced Studies and Research (ICASR), SkillSchool is conducting skill-development workshops designed to empower and inspire professionals globally. The initiative focuses on providing individuals with industry-relevant skills that not only secure stable employment but also foster long-term career success.

Registrations for these free courses are now open. Interested learners looking to upgrade their skills can visit www.skillschool.co.in for more details.

Vivek K Singh, Chairman and CEO of SNVA Edutech - SkillSchool, stated:

"We are at a defining moment in education, where professions demand exceptional skills. SkillSchool is rising to the challenge by making high-quality, career-focused education accessible to all. Our 1 Million Free Skilling Opportunities campaign ensures that individuals, regardless of their background or location, can unlock their full potential.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick