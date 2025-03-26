Free skilling opportunities for students

SkillSchool has unveiled an initiative to offer 1 million free skilling opportunities over the next three years. This ambitious programme aims to equip individuals across India with career-oriented skills, enhancing employability and professional growth in today’s dynamic job market.

In collaboration with the International Centre for Advanced Studies and Research (ICASR), SkillSchool is conducting skill-development workshops designed to empower and inspire professionals globally. The initiative focuses on providing individuals with industry-relevant skills that not only secure stable employment but also foster long-term career success.

Registrations for these free courses are now open. Interested learners looking to upgrade their skills can visit www.skillschool.co.in for more details.

Vivek K Singh, Chairman and CEO of SNVA Edutech - SkillSchool, stated:

"We are at a defining moment in education, where professions demand exceptional skills. SkillSchool is rising to the challenge by making high-quality, career-focused education accessible to all. Our 1 Million Free Skilling Opportunities campaign ensures that individuals, regardless of their background or location, can unlock their full potential.