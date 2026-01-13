Gen Z is not job-hopping, they’re growth-hopping: Study

Naukri, released its Voices @ Work report, "The Gen Z Work Code: What Drives, Engages, and Retains Them." Based on a survey of over 23,000 Gen Z professionals across 80+ industries in corporate India, the report uncovers raw insights into their career drivers.

Key findings highlight Gen Z's distinct priorities: 50% consider work-life balance the most critical factor in job offers besides salary, 57% define career growth as learning new skills on the job rather than promotions, 81% prefer recognition through growth opportunities over praise, and while micromanaging bosses impact only 16% of Gen Z's mental health, they stress 25% of Millennials, revealing generational shifts in workplace tolerances.

50% of Gen Z Demand Work-Life Balance as Top Priority in Job Offers

One in two Gen Z professionals view work-life balance as the decisive element when assessing job opportunities, beyond compensation, with the preference surging to 60% for those with 5-8 years of experience. This trend marks a shift from conventional incentives, urging employers to implement flexible hours and weekend protections. Failing to do so could alienate half of this talent pool, as the report stresses making balance a core policy to curb turnover.

57% Define Career Growth as Upskilling, Not Promotions or Pay Raises

A majority of Gen Z (57%) sees professional advancement through skill acquisition on the job, outpacing salary hikes (21%) or promotions (12%), with creative fields like design and advertising hitting 78%. As experience grows, salary expectations rise to 25% among older Gen Zs. Employers should respond with tailored upskilling programs and progress roadmaps to nurture loyalty and prevent stagnation.

81% Crave Recognition Via Growth Opportunities Over Mere Appreciation

Gen Z overwhelmingly favors substantive rewards like growth opportunities (81%), dismissing public or private praise (just 9%), with higher earners (15-25 LPA) showing 28% interest in monetary perks versus 8% at entry level. This calls for innovative recognition strategies beyond words. The report recommends premium learning incentives, such as courses or conferences, to motivate performers and boost engagement.

Only 16% of Gen Z Cite Micromanaging Bosses as Top Mental Health Stressor

While no work-life balance (34%) and lack of growth (31%) top Gen Z's mental health

concerns, micromanaging bosses rank lowest at 16%, compared to 25% for Millennials who feel the "burn" more intensely. Toxic colleagues affect 19% of Gen Z. Employers can address this by instituting quarterly workload checks to bridge balance and growth gaps, reducing absenteeism and quiet quitting across generations.

"The Gen Z Work Code" empowers organizations to adapt to this generation's needs, offering strategies to bridge generational divides, enhance mental health by tackling key stressors, and promote retention through mentorship and skill-focused cultures.