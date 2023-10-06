Great Learning to Host Free Career Counseling Expo For Study Abroad Aspirants in India

Hyderabad: Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher and professional education, is hosting a free career counseling event for professionals and students aspiring to study abroad. The study-abroad counsellors and program advisors will offer expert insights and guidance to aspiring students who want to go overseas and study. The expo is specially geared to provide one-on-one guidance and counseling to aspirants to pursue MS or MBA programs abroad, particularly in the United States. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to explore STEM-based MS/MBA programs offered by leading universities in the USA.

Every year, thousands of students venture abroad, investing substantial amounts of money in the pursuit of the right steps. Professional counseling is key to identifying the most suitable academic institutions and courses for aspirants. Engaging with a study abroad counselor not only helps in avoiding making mistakes that could delay the application process but also contributes significantly to cost-effectiveness.

This event is open to anyone who is interested in studying abroad and serves as an ideal platform for individuals who wish to explore higher education opportunities in the USA. The expo is designed to offer graduates and professionals considering further studies, expert insights into program selection, application procedures, scholarships, and more.

Event Details:

Venue: Great Learning, 1st Floor, B-block, Kavuri incor9 Building, Above D-Mart, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana-500081

Phone: 040-48522700

Date: October 7, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Aspirants can register for the event for free at: https://form.typeform.com/to/BvLxzYME