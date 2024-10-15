  • Menu
High Court Gives Green Signal for Telangana Group-1 Exams

Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given its approval for the continuation of the Group-1 exams. The court dismissed the petitions filed against...

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given its approval for the continuation of the Group-1 exams. The court dismissed the petitions filed against the Group-1 prelims, clearing the way for the main exams to proceed as scheduled.

With this decision, the Group-1 mains exams will be held as planned, starting from the 21st of this month. This ruling has brought relief to candidates who had been waiting for clarity on the exam process. The authorities have confirmed that all necessary arrangements will be made for the smooth conduct of the exams.

