IDP Education fair in Hyderabad opens doors to world-class institutions for aspiring international students

IDP Education, a leader in international education services, is thrilled to announce its biggest education fair to help study abroad aspirants in Hyderabad. The education fair will be held on August 5, 2023, at Park Hyatt from 10.30 AM to 4.30 PM, featuring around 50 world-class universities and institutions from Australia and Canada. The education fair brings representatives from world-class institutions under one roof, enabling direct interactions with the university representative and the study-abroad aspirants along with their parents.

IDP Education will also be hosting an additional Education Fair on September 10, 2023, at ITC Kohenoor from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM, providing students with the opportunity to meet representatives from prestigious institutions from the UK and the USA. Students can meet their preferred institutions and get expert guidance on various aspects of studying abroad, including course and university selection, document submission, applying to institutions, education loans, and more.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said, "With the rapidly growing number of students aspiring to study abroad, the fair in Hyderabad serves as a dynamic platform, offering a gateway to global opportunities from the world's best universities and leading study destinations under one roof. We are humbled by the opportunity to assist and empower these ambitious individuals in pursuing their academic dreams and unlocking a world of possibilities."

IDP Education's extraordinary FastLane program will also be accessible at the education fair, enabling students to swiftly obtain preliminary offers from any university within minutes, thereby saving their valuable time and effort. In addition to university experts, the fair will provide students with comprehensive information concerning scholarships, internships, post-study work possibilities, and immediate guidance on the application process for various institutions. All IDP services, including attending the fair and meeting representatives, are free of charge.