IIT Bombay launches International e-Yantra Robotics Competition

Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) has launched the 2023-24 edition of the coveted e-Yantra Robotics Competition (eYRC 2023-24), to upskill students through ‘Project Based Learning’. The annual competition takes participants through a 6-month long session using a ‘learn by doing’ approach and a rigorous collaborative schedule. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘The Space Beyond’. There are various hardware-based themes with free robotic kits for select participants.





As the world faces an increasingly uncertain future marked by geopolitical, economic, and existential challenges, it is essential to equip youth with the skills and mindset to tackle these uncertainties. The e-Yantra Robotics Competition, hosted at IIT Bombay and funded by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, has been playing a crucial role in preparing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs for the dynamic world ahead, for over a decade now.



The competition comprises two stages: in the first stage, students are trained using simulators, while the second stage involves testing participants on problem-solving tasks designed as "themes," utilizing real hardware. Students can register as a team of two to four members, from any year and branch of the same institute. The broader theme this year relates to outer space and challenges participants to develop innovative solutions for building Space related Applications.





Prof Kavi Arya, the Principal Investigator of e-Yantra believes in changing the attitude of students from “knowledge consumers” to “knowledge creators.” He said, “In today’s fast-changing world led by AI and other emerging technological tools, it is imperative that we invest more on training young minds to have a broader entrepreneurial outlook in life. They should be encouraged to take up issues with a mindset to create new knowledge and solutions that can have a bigger societal impact. e-Yantra has always strived to engage young minds in novel entrepreneurial endeavours that goes beyond traditional modes of textbook learning. Our goal is to create “student innovators for local disruption.’”

Over the years, the e-Yantra International Robotics Competition has witnessed a remarkable growth in popularity, with registrations surging from close to five thousand some years back to an impressive range of more than thirty four thousand. This growth is a testament to the value young people see in the competition where the skills taught are online learning, critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, collaboration and a plethora of futuristic skills crucial to surf the changing tides of technology. The competition is a platform to train young engineers in hardcore engineering skills through a hands-on and fun-filled approach.

Each competition theme teaches state-of-the-art technologies, including Robotic Operating System (ROS), Drone Control, Control System Design, Robot Design, Machine Learning (ML), Image Processing (IP), 3D Design, Embedded Systems, Geographic Information System (GIS), FPGA Programming, and more. These technology stacks equip students with skills that are highly sought after in the job market, ensuring high-quality placements and even inspires them to higher degrees. Some even do engineering startups.

The e-Yantra Robotics Competition offers a six-week paid summer internship at IIT Bombay to over 100 interns each year. This opportunity allows participants to work on ambitious technical projects and attend enriching talks on various topics, including geo-politics, money & investing, soft skills and more. The experience gained through the competition prepares students to navigate the rapidly transforming world of global opportunities.

Registrations for the e-Yantra Robotics Competition 2023-24 are open till August 25, 2023. A 20% discount is also up for grabs for Early Birds until August 10, 2023. Cash prizes worth INR 10 Lakhs are at stake this year. To know more and register for the competition, visit the official website at https://portal.e-yantra.org/.