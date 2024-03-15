IIT Kanpur organises 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training'

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has unveiled significant steps to enhance student welfare initiatives, with a focus on prioritising mental health and well-being within the campus community.

Among the many initiatives, the Institute Counselling Service of IIT Kanpur organised a 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training' in collaboration with professionals from the Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF).

This training was aimed at equipping its community members with vital skills to support individuals in crisis situations.

The event saw active participation from 110 selected individuals, including faculty, staff, hall managers, doctors, nurses, security personnel, and students.

The programme highlighted the importance of identifying warning signs, intervening effectively, and connecting individuals with necessary resources.

The training sessions, featuring interactive workshops and practical exercises, provide participants with valuable insights into suicide prevention strategies and the significance of offering empathetic support.

By emphasising mental health initiatives such as the Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training, IIT Kanpur is nurturing a compassionate community where every individual feels valued and empowered to seek help when needed, an official said.