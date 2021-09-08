JEE Main 2021: Final Answer Key Posted on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Exam, the JEE 2021 Main Final Answer Key for Session 4 has been published by the National Testing Agency. The final result is expected to be announced tomorrow or no later than September 10, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the last and fourth session of the exam can get more information on the official NTA website, nta.ac .in or jeemain .nta.nic.in.



The provisional answer key was released on September 6, 2021, and candidates were asked to file objections, if any, before 10 a.m. from today. The JEE 2021 Top Final Answer Key is entirely based on the objections raised by the candidates. The protests were accepted only through the online mode.

The session 4 exams concluded on September 2, 2021. More than 7.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the last session exam. Candidates should follow the steps shared below to verify and download the JEE 2021 Main Final Answer Key.

JEE Main 2021: How to Download Final Answer Key

Go to the official website of the Joint Entrance Exam, jeemain.nta.nic.in Visit the 'News and Events' section available on the home page and click on the appropriate link Alternatively, click the direct link here: JEE 2021 Main Final Answer Key Enter credentials and security pin to login Check and download the JEE 2021 Main Final Answer Key Candidates should keep a printed copy of the answer key for future reference

Candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates to sit for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam. Once the result is posted, eligible candidates can register for JEE Advanced from September 11-16, 2021. The exam is scheduled for October 3, 2021, in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can get an idea of ​​their marks by looking at the JEE 2021 Main Final Answer Key.

