JNTUH signs MoU

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and the Algorand Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on blockchain technology research and development on Wednesday. According to the officials, this will promote skill and faculty development programmes in emerging technologies to prepare graduates for the workforce of the future.

Algo Aramb is a student awareness programme that introduces them to the blockchain technology platform, and Algorand understands how to join the blockchain developer community. Students will have the opportunity to work on industry use cases.

