Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Announced at karresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage 71.8

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC or class 10th examination was scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 9, 2020, but it got postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Later KSEEB conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4.

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

. Go to the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Karnataka SSLC result.'

. Enter the registration number and click submit; your result will get displayed on the screen.

. Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 and take a print out for future reference

Where to check the scores

. kseeb.kar.nic.in

. karresults.nic.in

. examresults.net

. indiaresults.com

Today the results were announced in a press conference held by the state education department. This year more than 8.4 lakh students registered for the class 10th examination. This year, a total of 71.8% passed the examination. The schools guaranteed that social distancing norms and other precautionary measures were followed at the examination centres. At the centres, all the candidates underwent thermal screening, provided hand sanitisers and masks. In every classroom, 20 students were made to attend the exam.