KL Deemed to be University Conferred degrees to 4465 students

New Delhi: KL Deemed to be University, India's leading University proudly hosted its Thirteenth Annual Convocation at the picturesque Greenfields campus in Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh. This event marked a significant celebration of academic excellence, as 4465 graduating students successfully completed their higher education journeys. The campus was buzzing with festive energy during the grand academic celebrations, resonating with a sense of accomplishment. Students excitedly envisioned their futures, while teachers and parents swelled with pride and fulfillment, all contributing to an atmosphere of memorable jubilation.

The convocation witnessed the conferral of a total of 4465 degrees, including 219 Ph.D. degrees, 449 post-graduate degrees, and 3797 undergraduate degrees across various disciplines. These disciplines encompassed 111 MBA graduates, 51 M. Tech graduates, 40 Law graduates, 2107 B. Tech graduates, 29 B.Arch graduates, 14 B.Pham graduates, 48 BCA graduates, 310 BBA graduates, 26 B.Com graduates, 22 BHM graduates, 19 B.Sc VC graduates, 28 BA graduates, 6 BFA graduates, 22 M.Sc-Chemistry graduates, 10 M.Sc F&C graduates, and 63 MCA degrees, underscoring the university's commitment to fostering talent across diverse fields. 38 Gold Medals, 41 Silver Medals, and cash awards were also awarded to merit students in acknowledgment of their outstanding academic performances.

Distinguished leaders and eminent guests graced the convocation ceremony, including Dr. Quarraisha Abdool Karim, President of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) under UNESCO, Italy, who served as the Chief Guest. The guests of honor included Prof. C. N. R. Rao, a Bharat Ratna Awardee and Honorary Professor at IISc and JNCASR, Bangalore, Prof. G. U. Kulkarni, President of JNCASR, Bangalore, and Shri Murali Mohan, a renowned Telugu Film Actor and Industrialist. KL Deemed to be University also conferred honorary Doctorates upon these distinguished individuals, recognizing their exceptional contributions to their respective fields, elevating the prestige of the event.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, delivered an inspiring convocation address. He congratulated the graduates on their achievements, highlighting, 'Today's convocation signifies our students' steadfast commitment to academic excellence and the dedication of our faculty and staff in nurturing these talented individuals. I am incredibly proud of each graduate's extraordinary accomplishments. Remember, your educational journey is just commencing. I am confident in your continued contributions towards society and the world's betterment. Education is not just powerful but also carries the responsibility to bring about positive change. I encourage you to be agents of good, inspiring others in your ongoing quest for knowledge.'

On this occasion, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of the University, implored the students to aim for impactful change in the world. He urged them to leverage their knowledge and skills for positive influence, stressing the need for boldness, innovation, and consistent dedication. He remarked, 'Our graduates are not just ready to excel in their professional lives but also to act as architects of our nation's future. Today is not an end, but a commencement of their significant contributions towards a more thriving and prosperous society.

In her address, the chief guest, Dr. Quarraisha Abdool Karim, President of the World Academy of Sciences expressed her gratitude for receiving an honorary doctorate. She also praised the university's commitment to environmental sustainability and gender equality. She noted the positive impact, reflected in the 50 percent representation of women among students and 35 percent among faculty. Dr. G U Kulkarni, President of JNCASR, reflected on the significance of the event. He emphasized that it brought not only excitement but also an opportunity for self-reflection. He encouraged the students to balance out study, work and life and focus on proper planning for effectiveness. Subsequently, Senior Actor Shri Maganti Murali Mohan expressed his delight at the progress of the University. He appreciated the special recognition bestowed upon him and encouraged students to keep learning and enriching life with valuable life lessons to give back to society.

Students shared their excitement and pride about what they've accomplished. A graduating student from Vijayawada campus shared, " Getting this award feels amazing. I've always dreamed of graduating with a gold medal, and it's incredible to have made it happen. This medal represents all the effort I put into my studies and the great support from my family, teachers, and friends. I'm looking forward to using what I've learned to do good things in the world."

Another student from the Hyderabad campus said, “'I'm a little nervous but also excited. It feels like the whole world is watching me now. I think my skills and degree have prepared me well for my career. It's like I've got a passport for life, ready to start growing professionally. I'm really thankful to my teachers and mentors for all their help and advice. They've been a huge support, and I can't wait to begin this new part of my life, feeling confident that I can make a positive impact in the world.”