KLH conducts orientation programme for B.Tech students

Hyderabad: KLH Bachupally Campus of KL Deemed to be University, India's leading educational institution conducted an orientation program for the newly admitted B. Tech students for the academic year 2023-2024. The program took place at the Bachupally campus in Hyderabad.

The orientation program witnessed a turnout, with more than 500 enthusiastic students and 1000 proud parents in attendance. The primary goal of the event was to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of university life, encompassing essential elements such as campus facilities, academic curriculum, rules and regulations, career prospects, and the importance of maintaining discipline.

The occasion was graced by esteemed guests, Dr. G Ravichandra, General Manager-HR of Tech Mahindra, Srikanth Surampudi, General Manager & Regional Head-HR of TCS Hyderabad and Richard King, Regional Head, Academic Interface Program, TCS Hyderabad. All these distinguished guests shared captivating and inspirational words with the students, leaving a lasting impact on their minds.





On the occasion, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University complimented students and their parents for making the right decision in choosing the University that stands among the top-ranking educational institutions in the country, renowned for offering exceptional placement opportunities through campus recruitment drives. The University believes in its core value of nurturing students for life. He said, “Our success stories of alumni and students are testimony to our dedication and commitment towards their career advancement. We are elated to welcome students to our remarkable new campus, which is the epitome of the ultimate learning destination for students. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure and a time-tested curriculum aim to encourage the brightest talents by bringing out their very best and help shape a promising future.”



In his address, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, the Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University said, “We extend a warm welcome to our new batch of B.Tech students at our New Campus and are excited to guide them through this transformative phase of their lives. Our comprehensive orientation program is designed to facilitate a seamless transition into university life, equipping students with the necessary tools, knowledge, and support for both academic and professional success. We eagerly anticipate witnessing their growth and numerous accomplishments throughout their tenure at the University.”

The distinguished guests shared captivating and inspirational words with the students, leaving a lasting impact on their minds. Dr. G Ravichandran urged aspiring students to remain informed about current IT industry trends, as they play a crucial role in their success. He encouraged them to explore cutting-edge technologies and emerging opportunities, emphasizing that these endeavours would pave the way towards a fulfilling career. Sreekanth Surampudi shared his insights, advising the attendees to dream big and stay ahead in the competitive job market by keeping abreast of the latest trends and embracing skill-centric approaches. He highlighted that adopting a proactive approach in this manner would significantly enhance their prospects of securing their dream careers. Mr. Richard King underscored the importance of overall growth, suggesting that students should expand their horizons beyond academics. He emphasized the significance of exploring various skills to enrich their knowledge; as such holistic development would contribute to future success.

The orientation program received overwhelming support from esteemed guests and dignitaries. Under the supervision of Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, Principal of KLH Bachupally Campus, Dr. A. Srinath, Dean, Students Progression & Skill Development, Dr. Harikiran, Additional Dean of Academics, Dr. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar campus, and Dr. JSR, Director of Admissions, KL Deemed to be University along with faculty members and staff, played instrumental roles in organizing the event successfully.