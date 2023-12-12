KLH Hyderabad and Vijayawada Campuses of KL Deemed to be University Garner Top Honors

Hyderabad : KL Deemed to be University, announced that its Vijayawada and KLH Hyderabad campus have stood out at the AICTE Eduskills Connect 2023 conclave held in Goa. Demonstrating excellence in education and skill development, the university clinched 15 awards in various categories from a pool of over 1500 institutions across India. This significant recognition includes Best Performing University Award for university's contributions to virtual internships, skill certifications and impactful projects undertaken by students under expert faculty guidance.

Among these accolades, the University secured the All India 3rd Rank for its outstanding performance in facilitating virtual internships during the period from July 1, 2023, to November 15, 2023. KLH Hyderabad campus also achieved a notable 10th All India rank for its contribution to the AICTE-Eduskills mission of nurturing the digital workforce of tomorrow. Furthermore, the University was recognized for supporting Asia Book of Records by giving record number of highest student count 19,832 students from Vijayawada campus, and a total of 3,462 students from KLH Aziz Nagar Campus, who completed virtual internships through AICTE Eduskills between August 28, 2021, and August 25, 2023.

Individual honors were also a highlight of the event, with several faculty members receiving prestigious awards for their contributions. Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of the University was honored with the Vice Chancellor Excellence Award for his dedicated efforts in advancing Eduskills initiatives. Dr. A Srinath, Dean of Skill Development, received the Dean Excellence Award for his unwavering commitment to the programs. Additionally, Dr. V Vara Prasad, Associate Professor was acknowledged as the Best Performing Center of Excellence Coordinator, and Dr. S Kavitha, Associate Professor, was recognized with the Educator Excellence Award for her significant contributions in education, particularly with SS&C BluePrism. Dr. J Vijaya Chandra led the AWS academy to an award, while Dr. Ch Radhika Rani's guidance earned the university another for Juniper Networks. Additionally, Dr. Ch Radhika Rani, Dr. J Vijaya Chandra, and Mr. M Chandan Kumar received Educator Excellence Awards for their outstanding contributions to Juniper Networks, AWS, and Palo Alto, respectively.

KLH Hyderabad campus, known for its pioneering role in skill development and virtual internships, also received several recognitions. Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of the KLH Hyderabad off-campus center at Aziz Nagar, was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his exceptional implementation of Eduskills CoE programs. Dr. K Srinivas, Professor of Computer Science Engineering, was distinguished with the Best Publication Award for his remarkable article in Eduskills - AICTE Research Journal.



Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed immense pride in the university's achievements, stating, “The dedication and hard work of our faculty and staff have been pivotal in emphasizing the university's commitment to equipping students with the skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive workforce. The record-breaking number of students who completed virtual internships through AICTE Eduskills marks a significant milestone in our university's journey towards innovation and hands-on learning experiences.”



The University distinguished itself in various domains, including Cloud Technologies through AWS (Amazon Web Services), Networks & Security/Cybersecurity through Juniper Networks and Palo Alto, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) through Blue Prism. The university's commitment to enrolling a significant number of students, providing rigorous training, and ensuring the timely completion of certifications and projects, has been instrumental in securing these accolades.

