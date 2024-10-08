KLH Hyderabad Hosts Fests Showcasing Techno-Management Excellence and Cultural Vibrancy

KLH Hyderabad Campus celebrated the successful conclusion of AVINYA 2024, the much-anticipated annual techno-cultural fest at its Aziz Nagar campus. This much-anticipated two-day event celebrated the intersection of technology and culture, bringing together students, innovators, and artists for a vibrant showcase of talent and creativity.

The day one events were buzzed with technology-focused competitions like the IQ Quiz, Dataalchemy, Scavenger Hunt, and Chatterbot, offering participants thrilling intellectual challenges. The Project Expo showcased innovation, with AceCoder by B Tech students including Sweshik Reddy and Lucky Kumar winning the software category for their advanced coding solution, and Flask-based Application for Face Recognition by G. Siddartha and Rohan taking second place for its emphasis on security. In hardware, the Autonomous Self-Driving Car by Lakshmi, Meghana, and Nousheen attained the top prize, while the Anti-Theft Flooring System by students G. Nandini, K. Harshitha, M. Amruta, K. Nagarani, and M. Manogna secured second place, both showcasing real-world applications and technical creativity.

On day two, the campus turned into a cultural carnival with dance, music, and a DJ night, offering participants a stage for artistic expression. The presence of popular actors Shafi and Kiran Abbavaram, along with the team from the movie Kallu Compound, actor Gowtham and more brought cinematic flair to the festivities. Distinguished guests included Chief Guest Sri Murali Bommineni and Guest of Honor Ms. Shanthala, Head of Partner Relations and Communications at WE Hub (an initiative of the Government of Telangana), whose participation inspired all in attendance.

Parallelly, the KLH Bachupally campus hosted NOVUS, welcoming the fresh academic year with enthusiasm, featuring games, a cultural extravaganza with student performances, and special appearances by actor Nara Rohith, Akshar Band, and the cast of 'Committee Kurrollu.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University reflected on the event, stating, “The enthusiasm and innovative spirit displayed across all our campuses highlight the integral role such events play in enhancing the holistic educational experience. We are proud to provide platforms that not only demonstrate the technical and creative talents of our students but also promote cultural exchanges that enrich their learning and personal growth.”

Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziz Nagar campus, Dr. L Koteswararao, Principal, KLH Bachupally Campus, senior management officials along with event convenors, faculty members, staff and students ensured smooth conduct of the events. The University keeps organizing such events to encourage students’ participation and engagement for holistic development and learning.