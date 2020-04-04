Last date for submission of application for Diet Cet 2020 extended to April 27

In the view of coronavirus outbreak, the last date for submitting applications for DIET CET 2020 has been extended till April 27, said CET convenor Krishna Rao. DIET CET 2020 is being held for getting admissions for diploma in pre-school and D.Ed colleges.

Krishna Rao said that they have received 1.75 lakh applications for EAMCET 2020. The education department is also planning to extend the late of applying for EAMCET.

Last week, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the last date for submission of all the common entrance tests (TSCET) in the state till April 20 without any late fee. He also said that the conduct of the TS EAMCET exam which is scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 11 will be postponed along with the TS ECET exam that is scheduled on May 2.