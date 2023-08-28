Live
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
- CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme
Just In
More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has organised a placement drive for the students trained under the Jammu and Kashmir...
New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has organised a placement drive for the students trained under the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training (JEET) programme, benefiting hundreds of local students.
Leading recruiters which participated in the drive included Concentrix, Hike Education, Infosoft Technologies, Krishna Maruti, MRF Tire, New Allenberry Works, Okaya Power, Paytm, Reliable Automotive, Siddhi Infonet India Pvt Ltd, Super Hose, Yokohama, Dixon Technology, Indian Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Motors and Airtel. These companies have given more than 1200 jobs so far.
The AICTE has signed an MoU with ICT Academy to provide training under the JEET programme to 5000 final and pre-final year students of J&K and Ladakh. A total of 768 students have completed the training so far under the programme.