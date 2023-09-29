No irregularities took place in group-1 preliminary exam, asserts TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday clarified that there were no irregularities in the conduct of Group-I Prelims examination held on June 11 this year. The Commission issued a statement clarifying the allegations that 258 additional papers had been received.

“We have given the announcement based on the information given by the collectors on the day of the exam. A total of 2,33,248 candidates appeared for the exam. We told the media about it to ensure transparency. According to the OMR scan, a total of 2,33,508 candidates appeared for the exam.

The Group-I Prelims was conducted at 994 centres in 33 districts. The exam was written by lakhs of candidates. When lakhs of people have written, it is natural to have slight changes in the numbers and the final number was announced after the scanning. There is no possibility of adding some papers after the exam. There are no irregularities in the conduct of Group-I Prelims.” TSPSC said.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Telangana High Court ruled that the single judge’s verdict quashing the Group-I Prelims examination was justified.