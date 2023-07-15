Oakridge students embark on an unforgettable Swiss Expedition

Hyderabad: Students of Oakridge International School, Bachupally, went on an exciting journey to explore the Swiss Alps, led by Nord Anglia Education experts. The expedition aimed to inspire personal growth, build resilience, and encourage global citizenship through challenging activities.

Oakridge students and the expedition team met at Geneva International Airport before heading to Les Plans Sur Bex. They bonded and prepared for the adventure ahead, participating in various activities that challenged them and broaden their horizons.

The expedition included an exciting 4-day trek around Tour de Grand Muveran. They were in awe of the stunning alpine panorama, guided by experienced mentors through challenging terrains until they reached Gite de l'alpage de Dorbon.

Beyond physical endurance, the expedition encompassed cultural exploration, allowing the students to gain valuable insights into the rich Swiss heritage. Students had the opportunity to explore the charming town of Gruyères, which is known for its delectable Swiss chocolate and the renowned Gruyère cheese. The students fully engaged themselves in the art of cheese-making and marvelled at the captivating Château de Gruyères, a testament to the region's fascinating history.

"The expedition was a transformative and invaluable experience for our students. They had the opportunity to challenge themselves physically and mentally, discovering newfound strengths and skills. They have become more resilient and globally aware through cultural immersion and navigating daily challenges." expressed Sheela, IGCSE Coordinator at Oakridge International School Bachupally.

Principal Baljeet Oberoi praised the students for their outstanding accomplishments, expressing admiration "We are immensely proud of our students for undertaking this life-changing expedition. Their dedication, perseverance, and willingness to step out of their comfort zones have resulted in an experience that will forever inspire and shape their lives. We thank our parents for believing in us and sending their kids to the expedition. We also sincerely thank the Nord Anglia team and the entire Oakridge community for making this journey a resounding success.”