Over 1,000 participants unites for Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research

Bangalore: Canadian International School Bangalore celebrated the Terry Fox Run — a non-competitive, charity event held in honour of the late Terry Fox who was a champion for cancer research. An event marked with passion and care, the Run inspired students, parents, staff and the larger community to unite towards bringing greater awareness about cancer research, and raising over 23 lakhs over the years — all in an effort to highlight the burning need for a cure.

“Canadian International School has been an integral part of this [Terry Fox Run] team. Since 2010, we moved the Run to the school, and every year the Run is getting bigger and better! We organise this to raise funds for cancer awareness and we contribute to Tata Memorial. I urge everyone out there to come be part of this big cause,” said Mukesh Tolani, Terry Fox Foundation, Bangalore.

As an institution that embodies courage, respect and inclusion — students took the time from their packed schedules to set up their own fundraising campaigns facilitated by Fuel A Dream, which alone raised more than INR 2,00,000. Students also sold t-shirts, handcrafted crocheted goodies and delectable baked treats on campus to support the cause. This, along with a donation by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, helped Canadian International School Bangalore raise an impressive total of around INR 8,00,000 in just one month — the highest amount ever raised by the school in a Run.













“[It’s] Really amazing to see so many people come out, especially on a Saturday morning for this Run. And as you know, cancer, it's really common in India, and it's really important to spread awareness about it. I feel like a community like this coming together, especially what CIS has done for this, is amazing about Terry Fox,” commented Pratyush, a CIS student from IB1.



The Run saw over 1,000 participants including students, parents, teachers and residents of Bangalore running, jogging, skating, walking and cycling to show their solidarity in the 5k marathon.

“It was a very good experience for me, the first time to run along with other parents and share this opportunity,” said Bertrand, parent at CIS. Amit, another parent who ran the 5k marathon shared, “It was nice to run today with all the parents and kids. I think if we can take one step as a community — no matter what, we can beat cancer!”

the importance of pushing past mental and physical challenges.