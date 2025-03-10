Raising awareness about HIV/AIDS

Observed annually on March 10, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NWGHAAD) 2025 serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly among women and girls. This year’s theme highlights the importance of education, prevention, and healthcare access in reducing the impact of HIV/AIDS and fostering a healthier future.

Raising awareness is critical in promoting early testing, encouraging safe practices, and ensuring access to life-saving treatment. Empowering women and girls with knowledge about HIV transmission, preventive measures like PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), and the importance of routine screenings can significantly reduce infection rates. NWGHAAD is also a day to recognise the resilience of women and girls living with HIV/AIDS. Their stories of strength, advocacy, and perseverance inspire communities to push for progress in medical research, support services, and policy changes. Through collective action, we can dismantle barriers, combat stigma, and work toward an HIV-free future for all women and girls.